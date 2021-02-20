TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $156.96 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ENDAVA (NYSE:DAVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.8. Endava has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENDAVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAVA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Endava in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Endava stock.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS (NASDAQ:HST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOST HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HST)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Host Hotels & Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLUE APRON (NYSE:APRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. Blue Apron has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year. Blue Apron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUE APRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APRN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blue Apron in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Blue Apron stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

