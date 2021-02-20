AVIS BUDGET GROUP (NASDAQ:CAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year. Avis Budget Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIS BUDGET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAR)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avis Budget Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Avis Budget Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Avis Budget Group

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES (NASDAQ:BPMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines has generated ($7.27) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Blueprint Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEPRINT MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPMC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blueprint Medicines in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Blueprint Medicines stock.

Blueprint Medicines

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE has generated $4.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.2. NICE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NICE)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NICE in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NICE stock.

NICE

MVB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. MVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MVB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MVBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MVB Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MVB Financial stock.

MVB Financial