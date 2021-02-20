CONTINENTAL RESOURCES (NYSE:CLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Continental Resources has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Continental Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTINENTAL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLR)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Continental Resources in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 17 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Continental Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Continental Resources

GENUINE PARTS (NYSE:GPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts has generated $5.69 earnings per share over the last year. Genuine Parts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENUINE PARTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPC)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genuine Parts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Genuine Parts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GPC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Genuine Parts

WALMART (NYSE:WMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Walmart has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Walmart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WALMART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WMT)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Walmart in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 27 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Walmart stock.

Walmart

DMC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:BOOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year. DMC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DMC GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOOM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DMC Global in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” DMC Global stock.

DMC Global