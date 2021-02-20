ARK RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:ARKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 21st, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $21.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ark Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARK RESTAURANTS? (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Wall Street analysts have given Ark Restaurants a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ark Restaurants wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

GEE GROUP (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. GEE Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GEE Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GEE Group stock.

GEE Group

UNITED FIRE GROUP (NASDAQ:UFCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. United Fire Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED FIRE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFCS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Fire Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Fire Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UFCS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United Fire Group

HERC (NYSE:HRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRI)

Herc last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Herc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HRI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herc in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Herc stock.

Herc