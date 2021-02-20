DIODES (NASDAQ:DIOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. Diodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIODES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DIOD)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diodes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diodes stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 last announced its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Q2 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS Q2 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QTWO)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Q2 in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Q2 stock.

ARISTA NETWORKS (NYSE:ANET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Arista Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARISTA NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANET)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arista Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arista Networks stock.

OPORTUN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Oportun Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPORTUN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oportun Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oportun Financial stock.

