CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND (NASDAQ:CSOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand last posted its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. Cornerstone OnDemand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSOD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cornerstone OnDemand stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSOD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OVINTIV (NYSE:OVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year. Ovintiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVINTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OVV)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ovintiv in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ovintiv stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OVV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRSTENERGY (NYSE:FE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. FirstEnergy has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. FirstEnergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FE)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstEnergy in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstEnergy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AGILE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Agile Therapeutics has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year. Agile Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGRX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agile Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Agile Therapeutics stock.

