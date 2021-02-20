AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies last announced its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Agilent Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:A)

27 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agilent Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agilent Technologies stock.

SHOPIFY (NYSE:SHOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.0. Shopify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOPIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHOP)

29 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shopify in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Shopify stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES (NYSE:HVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HVT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Haverty Furniture Companies stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. MEDNAX has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year. MEDNAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDNAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MD)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MEDNAX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MEDNAX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

