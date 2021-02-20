NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. NMI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NMI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMIH)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NMI in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NMI stock.

NMI

COSAN (NYSE:CZZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Cosan has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4.

IS COSAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CZZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cosan in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cosan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CZZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cosan

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY (NASDAQ:OLED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.8. Universal Display has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL DISPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLED)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Display in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Universal Display stock.

Universal Display

JMP GROUP (NYSE:JMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group last issued its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. JMP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JMP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JMP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JMP Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” JMP Group stock.

JMP Group