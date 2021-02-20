DEVON ENERGY (NYSE:DVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Devon Energy has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Devon Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEVON ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DVN)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Devon Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Devon Energy stock.

Devon Energy

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.72. iQIYI has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year. iQIYI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IQIYI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IQ)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iQIYI in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” iQIYI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

iQIYI

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE (NYSE:SUPV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business earned $218.27 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5.

IS GRUPO SUPERVIELLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUPV)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Supervielle in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Grupo Supervielle stock.

Grupo Supervielle

MATERION (NYSE:MTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.7. Materion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATERION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTRN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Materion in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Materion stock.

Materion