RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA (NYSE:RPAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.4. Retail Properties of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPAI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Properties of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Retail Properties of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Retail Properties of America

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION (NASDAQ:LOPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Grand Canyon Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAND CANYON EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOPE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grand Canyon Education in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Grand Canyon Education stock.

Grand Canyon Education

OMNICOM GROUP (NYSE:OMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Omnicom Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMNICOM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omnicom Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Omnicom Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Omnicom Group

CYBEROPTICS (NASDAQ:CYBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. CyberOptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYBEROPTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYBE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberOptics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberOptics stock.

CyberOptics