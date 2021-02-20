VULCAN MATERIALS (NYSE:VMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Vulcan Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VULCAN MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMC)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vulcan Materials in the last year. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vulcan Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HILTON WORLDWIDE (NYSE:HLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hilton Worldwide has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. Hilton Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILTON WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLT)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilton Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hilton Worldwide stock.

SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SPRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($12.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $10.73. Spruce Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPRB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spruce Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Spruce Biosciences stock.

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:AAWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has generated $5.24 earnings per share over the last year. Atlas Air Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAWW)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas Air Worldwide stock.

