VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.63. Vornado Realty Trust has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.5. Vornado Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VORNADO REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vornado Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vornado Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vornado Realty Trust

SUNPOWER (NASDAQ:SPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.1. SunPower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNPOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPWR)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunPower in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SunPower stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SunPower

ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Roku has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROKU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROKU)

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Roku in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Roku stock.

Roku

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KELLY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KELYA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kelly Services in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kelly Services stock.

Kelly Services