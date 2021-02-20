IPG PHOTONICS (NASDAQ:IPGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. IPG Photonics has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.1. IPG Photonics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IPG PHOTONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPGP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IPG Photonics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IPG Photonics stock.

IPG Photonics

ENERGY TRANSFER (NYSE:ET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Energy Transfer has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Energy Transfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGY TRANSFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ET)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energy Transfer in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Energy Transfer stock.

Energy Transfer

MEDALLION FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Medallion Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDALLION FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MFIN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medallion Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Medallion Financial stock.

Medallion Financial

CONDUENT (NASDAQ:CNDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Conduent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONDUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNDT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conduent in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Conduent stock.

Conduent