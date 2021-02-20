LA-Z-BOY (NYSE:LZB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. La-Z-Boy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LA-Z-BOY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LZB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for La-Z-Boy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” La-Z-Boy stock.

La-Z-Boy

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL (NASDAQ:SWAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. ShockWave Medical has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year. ShockWave Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWAV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ShockWave Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ShockWave Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWAV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ShockWave Medical

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FVRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. Fiverr International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVERR INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FVRR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiverr International in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fiverr International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FVRR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fiverr International

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NYSE:NREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NREF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance