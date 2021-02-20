KAR AUCTION SERVICES (NYSE:KAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. KAR Auction Services has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.5. KAR Auction Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAR AUCTION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KAR Auction Services in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” KAR Auction Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KAR Auction Services

ALLISON TRANSMISSION (NYSE:ALSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Allison Transmission has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLISON TRANSMISSION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALSN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allison Transmission in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Allison Transmission stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Allison Transmission

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. LKQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LKQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LKQ)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LKQ in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LKQ stock.

LKQ

RAMACO RESOURCES (NASDAQ:METC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources last issued its earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Ramaco Resources has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.6. Ramaco Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAMACO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:METC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ramaco Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ramaco Resources stock.

Ramaco Resources