TRANSUNION (NYSE:TRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm earned $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.8. TransUnion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSUNION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRU)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransUnion in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TransUnion stock.

GARMIN (NASDAQ:GRMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin has generated $4.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Garmin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARMIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRMN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Garmin in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Garmin stock.

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP (NYSE:NOA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group last issued its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. North American Construction Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for North American Construction Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” North American Construction Group stock.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:MAXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAXN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

