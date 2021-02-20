NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS (NYSE:NEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions last issued its earnings data on February 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEX)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

ASTROTECH (NASDAQ:ASTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $0.14 million during the quarter. Astrotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Astrotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ASTROTECH? (NASDAQ:ASTC)

EMPLOYERS (NYSE:EIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIG)

Employers last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Employers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMPLOYERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Employers in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Employers stock.

Employers

SITE CENTERS (NYSE:SITC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. SITE Centers has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.4. SITE Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITE CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SITC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SITE Centers in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SITE Centers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SITC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SITE Centers