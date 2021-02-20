REGAL BELOIT (NYSE:RBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Regal Beloit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGAL BELOIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regal Beloit in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Regal Beloit stock.

Regal Beloit

OWENS CORNING (NYSE:OC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year. Owens Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OC)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens Corning in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens Corning stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Owens Corning

BARRICK GOLD (NYSE:GOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Barrick Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARRICK GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOLD)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barrick Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Barrick Gold stock.

Barrick Gold

CASA SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CASA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Casa Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casa Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Casa Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CASA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Casa Systems