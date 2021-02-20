NURIX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NRIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Nurix Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS NURIX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRIX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nurix Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nurix Therapeutics stock.

HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES (NYSE:HPP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.9. Hudson Pacific Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HPP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hudson Pacific Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HPP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QUIDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Quidel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUIDEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QDEL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quidel in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Quidel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QDEL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DTE ENERGY (NYSE:DTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy last posted its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy has generated $6.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. DTE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DTE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DTE)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DTE Energy in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DTE Energy stock.

