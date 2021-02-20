ALLEGION (NYSE:ALLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Allegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALLE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Allegion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALLE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Allegion

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. Charles River Laboratories International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRL)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Charles River Laboratories International in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Charles River Laboratories International stock.

Charles River Laboratories International

QUICKLOGIC (NASDAQ:QUIK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. QuickLogic has generated ($2.02) earnings per share over the last year. QuickLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUICKLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QUIK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QuickLogic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” QuickLogic stock.

QuickLogic

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS (NYSE:OEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Orion Engineered Carbons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OEC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Orion Engineered Carbons stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OEC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Orion Engineered Carbons