SABRE (NASDAQ:SABR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Sabre has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Sabre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SABRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SABR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sabre in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sabre stock.

PAN AMERICAN SILVER (NASDAQ:PAAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.0. Pan American Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAN AMERICAN SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAAS)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pan American Silver in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pan American Silver stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PPL)

PPL last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. PPL has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. PPL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PPL)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPL in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PPL stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE (NYSE:ACRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Ares Commercial Real Estate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACRE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Commercial Real Estate stock.

