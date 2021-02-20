ZOETIS (NYSE:ZTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis has generated $3.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Zoetis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOETIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZTS)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zoetis in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zoetis stock.

Zoetis

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNOA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Wall Street analysts have given Sonoma Pharmaceuticals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Sonoma Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR (NYSE:MX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. MagnaChip Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MagnaChip Semiconductor stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor

INTERDIGITAL (NASDAQ:IDCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. InterDigital has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. InterDigital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERDIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDCC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InterDigital in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” InterDigital stock.

InterDigital