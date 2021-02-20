LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.71. Liberty Global has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Liberty Global stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBTYA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE ALKALINE WATER (NYSE:WTER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water last released its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The business earned $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS THE ALKALINE WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTER)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Alkaline Water in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Alkaline Water stock.

COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS (NYSE:CYH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. Community Health Systems has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Community Health Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CYH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Health Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Community Health Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CYH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LIVENT (NYSE:LTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Livent has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year. Livent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LTHM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Livent in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Livent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTHM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

