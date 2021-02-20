AUTONATION (NYSE:AN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation last released its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation has generated $4.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. AutoNation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTONATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AN)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AutoNation in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AutoNation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BFAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.0. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BFAM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BFAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WASTE MANAGEMENT (NYSE:WM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Waste Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASTE MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Management in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Waste Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:UEIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Universal Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UEIC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Electronics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Universal Electronics stock.

