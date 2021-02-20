ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDAGH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ardagh Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ardagh Group

HYATT HOTELS (NYSE:H) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.41. Hyatt Hotels has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. Hyatt Hotels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYATT HOTELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:H)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyatt Hotels in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 13 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyatt Hotels stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in H, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hyatt Hotels

CONSOLIDATED EDISON (NYSE:ED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Consolidated Edison has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOLIDATED EDISON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ED)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Consolidated Edison in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Consolidated Edison stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ED, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Consolidated Edison

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year. AXT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXTI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AXT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AXT stock.

AXT