PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:PLTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business earned $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Palantir Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLTR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palantir Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Palantir Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Palantir Technologies

MARINE PETROLEUM TRUST (NASDAQ:MARPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust last issued its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $0.05 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Marine Petroleum Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MARINE PETROLEUM TRUST? (NASDAQ:MARPS)

COOPER-STANDARD (NYSE:CPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cooper-Standard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COOPER-STANDARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cooper-Standard in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cooper-Standard stock.

Cooper-Standard

COVANTA (NYSE:CVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. Covanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVANTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covanta in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Covanta stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Covanta