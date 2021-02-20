TRITON INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International has generated $4.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Triton International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRITON INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Triton International in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Triton International stock.

Triton International

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS (NYSE:AXTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.2. Axalta Coating Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXTA)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axalta Coating Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axalta Coating Systems stock.

Axalta Coating Systems

VENTAS (NYSE:VTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.44. Ventas has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Ventas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VENTAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VTR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ventas in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ventas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ventas

ESCALADE (NASDAQ:ESCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Escalade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESCALADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESCA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Escalade in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Escalade stock.

Escalade