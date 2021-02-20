LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:LSCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.2. Lattice Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSCC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lattice Semiconductor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lattice Semiconductor stock.

FASTLY (NYSE:FSLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Fastly has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FASTLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSLY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fastly in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fastly stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEWMONT (NYSE:NEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Newmont has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWMONT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newmont in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Newmont stock.

PDF SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PDFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. PDF Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PDF SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PDF Solutions in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PDF Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PDFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

