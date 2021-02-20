SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International last released its earnings results on February 14th, 2021. The reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Service Co. International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICE CO. INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Service Co. International in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Service Co. International stock.

Service Co. International

PHENIXFIN (NYSE:PFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $3.22. PhenixFIN has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. PhenixFIN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PHENIXFIN? (NYSE:PFX)

Wall Street analysts have given PhenixFIN a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but PhenixFIN wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES (NASDAQ:HEES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services last issued its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.0. H&E Equipment Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HEES)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for H&E Equipment Services in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” H&E Equipment Services stock.

H&E Equipment Services

UNITED STATES CELLULAR (NYSE:USM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. United States Cellular has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. United States Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED STATES CELLULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United States Cellular in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” United States Cellular stock.

United States Cellular