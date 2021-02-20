BRUKER (NASDAQ:BRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.6. Bruker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRUKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRKR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bruker in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bruker stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE BOSTON BEER (NYSE:SAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.5. The Boston Beer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BOSTON BEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAM)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Boston Beer in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Boston Beer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EUROSEAS (NASDAQ:ESEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas last released its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business earned $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Euroseas has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8.

IS EUROSEAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euroseas in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Euroseas stock.

SCORPIO TANKERS (NYSE:STNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Scorpio Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCORPIO TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STNG)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scorpio Tankers in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Scorpio Tankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

