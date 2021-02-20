COMSTOCK RESOURCES (NYSE:CRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources last announced its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. Comstock Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMSTOCK RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRK)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comstock Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Comstock Resources stock.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:TSEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.2. Tower Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSEM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tower Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tower Semiconductor stock.

GLOBANT (NYSE:GLOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.3. Globant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globant in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Globant stock.

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International last posted its earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.6.

IS MAGNA INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGA)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magna International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magna International stock.

