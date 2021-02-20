LOUISIANA-PACIFIC (NYSE:LPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific last announced its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Louisiana-Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOUISIANA-PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Louisiana-Pacific in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Louisiana-Pacific stock.

Louisiana-Pacific

ATHENE (NYSE:ATH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATH)

Athene last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. Athene has generated $6.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Athene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATH)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athene in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Athene stock.

Athene

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:KEYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.0. Keysight Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KEYS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Keysight Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Keysight Technologies stock.

Keysight Technologies

OYSTER POINT PHARMA (NASDAQ:OYST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.07. Oyster Point Pharma has generated ($9.97) earnings per share over the last year. Oyster Point Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OYSTER POINT PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OYST)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oyster Point Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oyster Point Pharma stock.

Oyster Point Pharma