SAFE BULKERS (NYSE:SB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 14th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Safe Bulkers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAFE BULKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Safe Bulkers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Safe Bulkers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Safe Bulkers

NANOVIRICIDES (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. NanoViricides has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NanoViricides has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NANOVIRICIDES? (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

RPT REALTY (NYSE:RPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. RPT Realty has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. RPT Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RPT REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RPT Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RPT Realty stock.

RPT Realty

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:NVMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.3. Nova Measuring Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVMI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nova Measuring Instruments stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments