CRISPR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CRSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.23. CRISPR Therapeutics has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. CRISPR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRISPR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRSP)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CRISPR Therapeutics stock.

DISH NETWORK (NASDAQ:DISH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business earned $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DISH Network has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. DISH Network has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. DISH Network will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS DISH NETWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DISH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DISH Network in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DISH Network stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA (NASDAQ:SINO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA? (NASDAQ:SINO)

CENTURY ALUMINUM (NASDAQ:CENX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Century Aluminum has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Century Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTURY ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Century Aluminum in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Century Aluminum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CENX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

