GENWORTH FINANCIAL (NYSE:GNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genworth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENWORTH FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GNW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genworth Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Genworth Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Genworth Financial

WINGSTOP (NASDAQ:WING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Wingstop has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.3. Wingstop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WINGSTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WING)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wingstop in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wingstop stock.

Wingstop

GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES (NASDAQ:GLPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Gaming and Leisure Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLPI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gaming and Leisure Properties stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

JAKKS PACIFIC (NASDAQ:JAKK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. JAKKS Pacific has generated ($7.30) earnings per share over the last year. JAKKS Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAKKS PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JAKK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JAKKS Pacific in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” JAKKS Pacific stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JAKK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JAKKS Pacific