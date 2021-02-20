US FOODS (NYSE:USFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. US Foods has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. US Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS US FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USFD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for US Foods in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” US Foods stock.

PEGASYSTEMS (NASDAQ:PEGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Pegasystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEGASYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEGA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pegasystems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pegasystems stock.

THE SOUTHERN (NYSE:SO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SO)

The Southern last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. The Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SOUTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SO)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Southern in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Southern stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KELLY SERVICES? (NASDAQ:KELYB)

