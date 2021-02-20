IMMUNOVANT (NASDAQ:IMVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Immunovant has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Immunovant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMMUNOVANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMVT)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immunovant in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Immunovant stock.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER (NYSE:AG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year. First Majestic Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Majestic Silver in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Majestic Silver stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST (NYSE:COLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.34. Americold Realty Trust has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.5. Americold Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COLD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Americold Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Americold Realty Trust stock.

IS NATWEST GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NWG)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NatWest Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NatWest Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

