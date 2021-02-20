KORNIT DIGITAL (NASDAQ:KRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Kornit Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KORNIT DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRNT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kornit Digital in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kornit Digital stock.

INVITAE (NYSE:NVTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Invitae has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Invitae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVITAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVTA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invitae in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Invitae stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVTA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE TRADE DESK (NASDAQ:TTD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.4. The Trade Desk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TRADE DESK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTD)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Trade Desk in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Trade Desk stock.

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:STFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year. State Auto Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STATE AUTO FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STFC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for State Auto Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” State Auto Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

