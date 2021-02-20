OTTER TAIL (NASDAQ:OTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail last issued its earnings results on February 14th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Otter Tail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTTER TAIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTTR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otter Tail in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Otter Tail stock.

Otter Tail

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AIHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.39 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Senmiao Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY? (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Wall Street analysts have given Senmiao Technology a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Senmiao Technology wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

NEENAH (NYSE:NP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NP)

Neenah last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah has generated $3.47 earnings per share over the last year. Neenah has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEENAH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neenah in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Neenah stock.

Neenah

BRADY (NYSE:BRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRC)

Brady last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brady has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Brady has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRADY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brady in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Brady stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brady