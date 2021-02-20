MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES (NYSE:MGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. MGM Growth Properties has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.2. MGM Growth Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGP)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGM Growth Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MGM Growth Properties stock.

MGM Growth Properties

SUN COMMUNITIES (NYSE:SUI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities has generated $4.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.5. Sun Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Communities in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Communities stock.

Sun Communities

ARMSTRONG FLOORING (NYSE:AFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong Flooring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMSTRONG FLOORING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AFI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armstrong Flooring in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Armstrong Flooring stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Armstrong Flooring

NEW GOLD (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. New Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” New Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NGD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

New Gold