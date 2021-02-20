FRANKLIN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:FELE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Franklin Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FELE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Electric in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Franklin Electric stock.

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International last announced its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.7. Choice Hotels International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHH)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Choice Hotels International in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Choice Hotels International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMEREN (NYSE:AEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Ameren has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMEREN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameren in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameren stock.

IS CTO REALTY GROWTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CTO Realty Growth in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CTO Realty Growth stock.

