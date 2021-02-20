RINGCENTRAL (NYSE:RNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. RingCentral has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RINGCENTRAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNG)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RingCentral in the last twelve months. There are currently 22 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RingCentral stock.

TWILIO (NYSE:TWLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Twilio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWILIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWLO)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twilio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Twilio stock.

VIKING THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Viking Therapeutics has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Viking Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIKING THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VKTX)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viking Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viking Therapeutics stock.

NEWMARK GROUP (NASDAQ:NMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Newmark Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWMARK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMRK)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newmark Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Newmark Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NMRK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

