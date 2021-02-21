Earnings results for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Air Lease last announced its earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Air Lease has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Air Lease has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. Air Lease will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Air Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.69%. The high price target for AL is $58.00 and the low price target for AL is $29.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Air Lease has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Air Lease is 12.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Air Lease will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.50% next year. This indicates that Air Lease will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

In the past three months, Air Lease insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,111,820.00 in company stock. Only 6.88% of the stock of Air Lease is held by insiders. 94.81% of the stock of Air Lease is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Air Lease (NYSE:AL



Earnings for Air Lease are expected to grow by 9.98% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $4.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Air Lease is 8.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Air Lease is 8.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.19. Air Lease has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Air Lease has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

