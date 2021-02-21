Earnings results for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American States Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.05%. The high price target for AWR is $93.00 and the low price target for AWR is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American States Water has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.50, American States Water has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $78.33. American States Water has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American States Water has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of American States Water is 62.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American States Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.07% next year. This indicates that American States Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

In the past three months, American States Water insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of American States Water is held by insiders. 69.39% of the stock of American States Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American States Water (NYSE:AWR



Earnings for American States Water are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of American States Water is 34.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of American States Water is 34.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.78. American States Water has a PEG Ratio of 6.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American States Water has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here