MERCER INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MERC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Mercer International has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Mercer International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MERC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercer International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mercer International stock.

Mercer International

CEDAR FAIR (NYSE:FUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. Cedar Fair has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CEDAR FAIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cedar Fair in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cedar Fair stock.

Cedar Fair

TRIPADVISOR (NASDAQ:TRIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. TripAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIPADVISOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRIP)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TripAdvisor in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TripAdvisor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRIP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TripAdvisor

ATLANTICUS (NASDAQ:ATLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus last posted its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. Atlanticus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

