ENCORE WIRE (NASDAQ:WIRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Encore Wire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCORE WIRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIRE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Wire in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Wire stock.

SSR MINING (NASDAQ:SSRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. SSR Mining has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. SSR Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SSR MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSRM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SSR Mining in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SSR Mining stock.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM (NYSE:RS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock.

ESSENT GROUP (NYSE:ESNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Essent Group has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Essent Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESNT)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essent Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essent Group stock.

