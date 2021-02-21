GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL (NASDAQ:GOOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Commercial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Commercial in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Commercial stock.

Gladstone Commercial

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:FCPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust last released its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Four Corners Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCPT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Four Corners Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Four Corners Property Trust stock.

Four Corners Property Trust

COLFAX (NYSE:CFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year. Colfax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CFX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colfax in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Colfax stock.

Colfax

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FGBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.76. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. First Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGBI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Guaranty Bancshares stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares