NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS (NYSE:NAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers last released its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Nordic American Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NAT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nordic American Tankers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nordic American Tankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NAT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SONIC AUTOMOTIVE (NYSE:SAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Sonic Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONIC AUTOMOTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonic Automotive in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonic Automotive stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. IDACORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDACORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IDA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDACORP in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IDACORP stock.

STEALTHGAS (NASDAQ:GASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas last issued its earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. StealthGas has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1.

IS STEALTHGAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GASS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StealthGas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” StealthGas stock.

