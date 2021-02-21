LANDSEA HOMES (NASDAQ:LSEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes last released its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Landsea Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Landsea Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDSEA HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSEA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landsea Homes in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Landsea Homes stock.

Landsea Homes

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:RBBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year. Ribbon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBBN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ribbon Communications in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ribbon Communications stock.

Ribbon Communications

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER (NYSE:AG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year. First Majestic Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Majestic Silver in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Majestic Silver stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Majestic Silver

CAMBER ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy last posted its earnings data on December 18th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.06 million during the quarter. Camber Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

