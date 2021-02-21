Earnings results for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.77%. The high price target for BSM is $13.00 and the low price target for BSM is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Stone Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Black Stone Minerals has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $9.34. Black Stone Minerals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Black Stone Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 60.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Black Stone Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 145.83% in the coming year. This indicates that Black Stone Minerals may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

In the past three months, Black Stone Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.60% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by insiders. Only 19.11% of the stock of Black Stone Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM



Earnings for Black Stone Minerals are expected to decrease by -14.29% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 17.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Black Stone Minerals is 17.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.90. Black Stone Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

